This is how Karan Johar wished Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana on her 17th birthday

After Gauri Khan, KJo too shares a beautiful picture of birthday girl Suhana on Instagram

Karan Johar not only shares a great bond with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan but also has an amazing bonding with SRK's children- Aryan and Suhana.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan celebrated her 17th birthday on Monday. After mom Gauri Khan, Karan Johar shared a picture of Suhana on Instagram wishing her on her 17th birthday.

King Khan also took to Twitter and tweeted, "And thank u all for the wishes for Suhana. Will pass them on when she is back…am sure she will be overwhelmed with your love."

And thank u all for the wishes for Suhana. Will pass them on when she is back…am sure she will be overwhelmed with your love. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017

Karan shared a beautiful close up picture of King Khan's daughter and captioned it as, "Happy birthday Suhana!!!!!! Love you!!!"

Happy birthday Suhana!!!!!! Love you!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 22, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

The picture seems to be from a photoshoot and it's absolutely breathtaking. The gorgeous pic of Suhana has almost scored close to a lakh likes on the photo-sharing app.