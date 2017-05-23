This is how Karan Johar wished Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana on her 17th birthday

After Gauri Khan, KJo too shares a beautiful picture of birthday girl Suhana on Instagram
Karan Johar not only shares a great bond with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan but also has an amazing bonding with SRK's children- Aryan and Suhana.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan celebrated her 17th birthday on Monday. After mom Gauri Khan, Karan Johar shared a picture of Suhana on Instagram wishing her on her 17th birthday.
King Khan also took to Twitter and tweeted, "And thank u all for the wishes for Suhana. Will pass them on when she is back…am sure she will be overwhelmed with your love."
And thank u all for the wishes for Suhana. Will pass them on when she is back…am sure she will be overwhelmed with your love.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2017
Karan shared a beautiful close up picture of King Khan's daughter and captioned it as, "Happy birthday Suhana!!!!!! Love you!!!"
The picture seems to be from a photoshoot and it's absolutely breathtaking. The gorgeous pic of Suhana has almost scored close to a lakh likes on the photo-sharing app.