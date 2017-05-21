Move over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Tiger Shroff makes a STYLISH debut at Cannes 2017!

The actor has been roped in for the Indian remake of Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo'

Tiger Shroff has been grabbing the eyeballs lately, thanks to the fact that he's been roped in to play the protagonist in the Indian remake of Rambo (First Blood) that originally starred Sylvester Stallone.

A section of media was busy in reporting about the Indian Rambo remake and its developments (including Stallone's apprehensive message and Tiger's humble reply to him). Another section was obsessing over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning appearances at Cannes red carpet this year (and we don't blame them for it either, the actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous).

In the middle of it all, hardly anybody took notice of the fact that Tiger Shroff also made his debut at Cannes this year. Yes! The actor was there to present the first look of the Indian Rambo remake.

Tiger took to his Twitter account and posted a picture, suited up in white.

Check it out here: