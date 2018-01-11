Student goes missing from JNU

A PhD scholar from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has allegedly gone missing from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) leaving shock ripples across the campus.

Mukul Jain, a resident of Ghaziabad, has been pursuing PhD under the co-guidance of a professor at JNU's School of Life Sciences. He used to visit lab number 408 at the school for his research purpose and was last seen leaving the campus on Monday.

The matter came to light when his sister lodged a complaint at the Vasant Kunj Police Station reporting that her brother had not returned home since Monday, police said.

"CCTV footage shows Jain leaving the campus from the university's east gate on Monday, at around 12:30 pm. The student is not registered with JNU but works under a co-guide here. The family was shown the footage in which he was seen leaving the campus on foot," said a senior officer.

"Primary probe did not reveal any violence or academic pressure on the youth as a reason to leave. His classmates and family members are being questioned to investigate all possible angles," he added.

Police, however, said that Jain was allegedly upset due to some differences with a female friend for the last few days.

According to JNU authorities, the student was not registered with them but has been working under a co-guide there. Jain's co-guide, Professor Shweta Saran confirmed that he was registered with IGNOU's life science department and used to visit the university to work in the lab.

IGNOU's research unit director, Kaustuva Barik also confirmed that the student was registered with them."The student is registered with us and we hope for his quick return," he said.

A similar incident was reported from the JNU campus on October 15, 2016, when an MSc student Najeeb Ahmed had mysteriously gone missing from its Mahi Mandvi hostel following a scuffle with members of RSS-backed ABVP, a night before. He has not been traced yet.