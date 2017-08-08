Special 26-inspired dacoits' gang busted, 2 held

Seemingly inspired by the Bollywood hit 'Special 26', a group of dacoits had robbed a Karol Bagh jeweller by impersonating Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers last month. The accused had gained entry in to the shop by claiming that they had come to conduct a raid. On Sunday, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested two of the gang members involved in the heist.

According to the police, the dacoity took place around 1.45 pm in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on July 26. The accused, in khaki uniform, entered the shop on the pretext of a CBI raid related to disproportionate assets.

Three of the accused were identified as Narender Vesnav alias Sonu, 30, Madan, 28, and Neeraj, 38, of the Neeraj Bawania gang. Sonu had formed the dacoits' gang after coming in contact with Neeraj.

"Neeraj then roped in Narender, Madan, and 6 others to execute the dacoity. Three pistols, two knives and three motorcycles were arranged by one of the gang members. All of them watched the movie 'Special 26' multiple times to carry out the dacoity," the police said.

The police further said that it was later revealed that Neeraj was a relative of gangster Neeraj Bawania, and often used to visit Chandni Chowk. There, he came in contact with one Pandit, who told him about the "richest" jeweller in the market.

On the day of the dacoity, Neeraj and his aide Harbansh sat in a car at a distance while 7 other gang members went to the jeweller's shop. "Narender, who was wearing a police uniform, entered on the pretext of a CBI raid. Then his associates barged in. They overpowered the family members at gunpoint and even picked up a four-year-old boy. They then took the jewellery and fled from the spot," the police said.

"With the help of technical surveillance, the gang members were identified and three of them were arrested in a raid in the Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday. A country-made pistol, uniform of Delhi Police, and a roll of doctor tape were recovered from them under the close supervision of DCP G Ramgopal Naik," a senior police officer said.