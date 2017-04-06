SP member held for posting Yogi Adityanath’s defaced photo on Facebook

According to the police, a complaint in this regard was lodged against Samajwadi Party (SP) councillor from ward number 22 at Loni, Ramkumar Chauhan, by Satendra Bansal, District Convener of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, an organisation founded by Adityanath.

The Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday arrested a municipal councillor from Loni for allegedly posting a defaced picture of newly elected Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his Facebook wall.

According to the police, a complaint in this regard was lodged against Samajwadi Party (SP) councillor from ward number 22 at Loni, Ramkumar Chauhan, by Satendra Bansal, District Convener of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, an organisation founded by Adityanath. On the basis of the complaint, Chauhan was sent to judicial custody.

“One of our group members noticed a photoshopped picture of the Chief Minister on a Facebook wall, and we immediately approached the police to file an FIR. It is shameful that someone is insulting our CM who is doing such a wonderful job of changing the face of the state,” Bansal said.

Following the complaint registration, the picture was deleted from Facebook but the police saved a snapshot for further investigation.

“During primary investigation, it was revealed that the photo was created using some photo edititing software. An FIR was filed under the IT Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on,” Circle Officer Srikant Prajapati said. Besides, the police have booked Chauhan under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The executive magistrate later denied him bail.

In a similar case reported in March, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of the newly appointed CM on Facebook.

Rahat Khan was arrested after a complaint was filed against him by the Hindu Yuva Vahini. According to the complaint, Khan allegedly posted an obscene picture of the CM, urging people to share the post on social media and expose him. He also stated that UP should be saved from the clutches of “this traitor”.