Police arrest male nurse in murder of elderly couple

Delhi Police on Sunday evening arrested the male nurse who had murdered an elderly couple and fled with their belongings in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area. Police said that the man was arrested from his uncle's home in Aarah, Bihar, where he had fled with his wife after the murder.

A police team on Sunday evening arrested the accused, Dinesh, after raiding his uncle's place in Bihar. Sources told DNA that a day before, Dinesh had told his wife to pack their belonging GSM added had also asked his landlord to terminate the rent contract as he was leaving for his home town permanently.

"The accused was arrested by a team led by Inspector Surender Rathee, in-charge Special Staff, northwest district, under direct supervision of DCP Milind Dumbre," a senior police officer told DNA.

The septagenarian couple was killed in the early hours of Saturday by Dinesh, who was recently hired by them. Ramlal Bhutani, 79, a retired government official, who worked in audit department of the Home Ministry, was strangled to death while his wife Kaushal Bhutani, 73, had knife injuries on her throat. The couple was staying alone and did not have any children. Ramlal was bed-ridden for the last three years due to spine problems.