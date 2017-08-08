NGT directs BJP MLA to file 'proper' plea against hookah bars

The BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden had sought immediate action against the hookah bars in the national Capital.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed a Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA to file a fresh plea regarding the hookah bars, which, according to him, were "ruining youths by turning them into drug addicts".

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had written to the green tribunal, urging it to take strict action against these bars. "Despite launching a campaign across the country to contain the use of tobacco and to ban hookah bars, most such outlets in Delhi are operating illegally and selling harmful products," he stated in his letter to the NGT.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the counsel appearing for Sirsa to file a proper application with complete facts. The BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden had sought immediate action against the hookah bars in the national Capital.

"The counsel appearing for the applicant wishes to withdraw this application with liberty to file a proper application, after giving complete facts and analysis report, if any, and by bringing the application within the scope and ambit of Section 14 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010," the Bench stated in its recent order.

In a statement, Sirsa said he had written to the NGT Chairperson, alleging that hookah bars were "ruining" the youths of Delhi by turning them into "drug addicts".

During a hearing, as desired by the NGT, for submission of evidence of the ill-effects of hookah, the BJP MLA said that various studies have been carried out across the world in this connection. He said hookah smoking directly contributed to environmental pollution and air quality tests done at seven hookah bars found dangerously high levels of airborne particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and nicotine.