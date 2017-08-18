L-G conducts meeting to review air pollution measures

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has been asked to set up 20 more real-time monitoring stations by 15th October.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Thursday conducted a meeting and reviewed the measures to alleviate air pollution in the national capital. The L-G Anil Baijal suggested that anti-firecracker campaign should be run to spread awareness especially in schools and colleges. Last year, Diwali fireworks had pushed pollution in Delhi to a dangerous level, the worst in three years, as it turned the air highly toxic due to a deadly cocktail of harmful repairable pollutants and gase.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been asked to set up 20 more real-time monitoring stations by October 15.

According to the officials, considering the pollution issue in winter, operation of Badarpur Thermal Power plant will be closed from mid-October.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation has been tasked to prepare a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for dust control at construction sites and other related parameters in consultation with Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) within two weeks, which could be uniformly adopted by all municipal corporations and other construction agencies.

"For Pollution control at Anand Vihar, Transport Department shall undertake measures in collaboration with PWD such as paving of platforms and black topping of access roads at the earliest to control dust pollution," the Raj Niwas said in its official statement.

The Directorate of Education was asked to issue necessary directions to the school principals to educate the students during morning assembly and other events.

Meanwhile, all road-maintaining agencies were given the target of putting up uniform sign boards displaying the details of concerned agency and the officials responsible for maintenance of the particular road stretches.

The South MCD informed that against their order of 12 large mechanical road sweeping machines, 10 machines have already been received. The transport department was instructed to intensify inspections of the PUC Centres.

The department informed that it has done physical inspection of 957 PUC centres, issued 134 show cause notices, suspended 20 and cancelled 8 PUC centres.

Analysis

The air quality in the national capital oscillated between severe and very poor after the festival of lights last year.

Learning its lesson from last year the government has asked various agencies to spring in action in advance. This time they are targeting school children who may get influenced to not burst crackers, which was the major cause of pollution last year