Concerned about poor air quality, organisers cancel Sunburn festival in Delhi

The alarming pollution level in the Capital has claimed yet another event for a victim. Sunburn Arena, one of the most popular music festivals in the country, has been cancelled by its organisers, citing poor air quality in the city as the reason. Famous 'Tropical House' producer, songwriter, and musician Kygo, was to perform at the event on November 25, as part of his three-city tour.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page of Sunburn festival, informing the music lovers that the concert has been scrapped because of the unprecedented smog levels in the city.

Expressing concern about the health of the participants and the audience, the post read: "This was a very difficult decision but one that we felt compelled to make, given the current circumstances." The organisers, however, said its other two shows for the tour, which were to be held in Mumbai and Hyderabad on November 24 and November 26, respectively, will continue as per the schedule.

The Sunburn team also clarified that Delhi show tickets holders will be issued a full refund.

Meanwhile, talking to DNA, Sunburn managing director Harinder Singh said: "Looking at the health advisory issued and keeping in mind the health of not just the artists but also the audience, we decided to cancel the event."

Since the Capital started battling a severely poor air quality, a lot of public events have found themselves to be on a sticky wicket.

While Sunburn took a call to not go ahead with the Kygo tour, other mega events, such as the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM), faced a tough situation. Some of the runners had backed out from the annual run even as some public Samaritans moved the Delhi High Court, seeking a postponement of the event.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), too, had issued a statement, demanding immediate cancellation of the ADHM. Doctors associated with the IMA asserted that the poor air quality was detrimental to the health of runners, hence, they should be discouraged from participating in it.