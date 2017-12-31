Capital's diesel use down but per capita income up

The Delhi government released its Statistical Hand Book on Saturday, which revealed that the consumption of diesel in the national Capital reduced to 1,267,000 metric tonnes in 2016-17, from 1508,000 metric tonnes during 2015-16

The Book, released by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, also stated that 7.78 lakh new vehicles, including 29,690 e- rickshaws, were registered in the city in 2016-17.

The registration of new vehicles up to March this year was recorded at 1.05 crore, which included 31.53 lakh cars and jeeps and 67.08 lakh motorcycles and scooters.

The document compiled by the city government's Directorate of Economics and Statistics also contained data relatied to various socio-economic parameters. It stated that the per capita income of the city increased by 10.76 per cent from 2015-16.

Besides, according to the report, the total number of electricity consumers increased from 52.63 lakh in 2015-16 to 55.68 lakh in 2016-17. Of these, 45.37 lakh were domestic, 9.27 lakh were commercial, and 52,397 industrial.

Also, the consumption of electricity increased from 24,037 million units in 2015-16 to 26,865 million units in 2016-17, the report stated. On an average, 31.55 lakh people availed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services daily during 2016-17. The DTC has a fleet of 4,027 buses, of which 1,275 are air-conditioned.

The report further stated that the number of road accidents in the city decreased from 8,085 in 2015 to 7,375 in 2016.

The book recorded that the per capita consumption of water in the city was 47 gallons per day while the number of metered water connections increased from 19.49 lakh in 2015-16 to 23.16 lakh in 2016-17. The consumption of water this year was recorded at 14,914 lakh kilo litres.

The minimum monthly wages for the unskilled category increased from Rs 9,568 in April 2016 to Rs 13,350 in April 2017, from Rs 10,582 to Rs 14,698 for semi-skilled and from Rs 11,622 to Rs 16,182 for skilled workers, the report stated.