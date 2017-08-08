Srei arm’s NCD issue subscribed 1.16 times

Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL)’s recent bond issue has received a phenomenal response with the base issue of Rs 500 crore getting subscribed 1.16 times.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd, is among India’s largest infrastructure equipment finance companies. It had issued unsecured, subordinated, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,000 each amounting up to Rs 500 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to additional Rs 500 crore. The issue closed on July 31, 2017.

The NCDs were rated 'BWR AA+', having an outlook 'Stable', by BRICKWORK and 'SMERA AA+' by SMERA.

Total subscription touched Rs 582.04 crore and 20,860 investors participated in it. Retail subscription had 67% share while the rest 33% was institutions and non-institutions. The number of retail participants was 19,200.

Sanjeev Kumar, senior VP and head – resource mobilisation (retail liabilities), Srei, said, “The proceeds of the issue will be used for various lending activities, to repay a part of SEFL’s existing loans and for general corporate purposes.”