Sebi order spooks Street; Sensex drops 260 points

Volatility continued to plague Dalal Street as benchmark indices languished into the negative territory despite a buoyant outset in Tuesday’s session. Indices succumbed to selling pressure after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) clamped down on 331 suspected shell companies listed on the bourses. While the BSE Sensex plummeted 259.48 points, or 0.80%, to close at 32014.19, Nifty tanked 78.85 points, or 0.78%, closing below the crucial 10000 mark at 9978.55.

Dr Reddy’s emerged as the worst performer in the Sensex pack, losing 4.91% followed by State Bank of India 2.33%), ITC (2.07%), ICICI Bank (1.70%), NTPC (1.69%) amd Power Grid (1.64%). Axis Bank, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Lupin, Reliance Industries, L&T, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Asian Paints, Wipro, TCS and HDFC, stood among other laggards falling up to 2.33%.

India VIX climbed to near five-month high after the Sebi order

However, among Sensex gainers stood Tata Steel by climbing 2.63% after the company returned to profit in the quarter ended June 30, 2017. In the metal space, Hindustan Aluminium, Nalco, Vedanta, SAIL and NMDC, too showed some strength.

Investors turned jittery after the market regulator last night directed bourses to initiate action against the suspected shell companies scrips of which will not be available for trading this month. The order raised concerns of more such regulatory action. Most of these companies are being probed for alleged tax evasion and corporate frauds and have been referred by the Income Tax Department and SFIO to then corporate affairs ministry and Sebi for further action

On the sectoral front, realty was the hardest hit, down 4.53%, followed by oil & gas (2.16%), PSU (2.08%), power (1.88%), FMCG (1.50%), bank (1.34%), healthcare (1.32%), capital goods (0.93%) and IT (0.60%).

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.30%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.59% and Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07%. European shares showed signs of weakness as Paris CAC dropped 0.20%, Frankfurt’s DAX shed 0.03% while London’s FTSE fell 0.13%.