Not just Priyanka Chopra, here is a list of 7 Bollywood actresses who fell in love with younger men

Apart from their good looks if there is something that's discussed the most about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship then it is their age difference. But, you would be surprised to know that Priyanka Chopra is not the first Bollywood actress to have fallen for a younger guy. The Hindi film industry has been a witness of several such marriages and relationships.

Here's a detailed look at all those couples -

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (44) and Abhishek Bachchan (41):

Bollywood's power couple Abhishek and Aishwarya faced many obstacles before they could finally get married in 2007 and their age difference was one of them. But, their love for each other clearly over powered everything else and today they are parents of a six-year-old Aaradhya. Despite the age difference and disparity in their respective careers, their marriage is one of the strongest in Bollywood. They continue to give us couple goals even after 11 years of their nuptials.

Neha Dhupia (37) and Angad Bedi (35):

Angad Bedi who will soon be seen in the Sandeep Singh biopic, 'Soorma', recently got married to Neha Dhupia in a hush hush ceremony in Delhi. The two dated for a while before tying the knot.

Bipasha Basu (39) and Karan Singh Grover (35):

Bipasha and Karan started dating each other while filming 'Alone' in 2015. They tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in an intimate ceremony and they have been going strong despite all the split rumours.

Urmila Matondkar (44) and Mohsin Akhtar Mir (33):

'90s superhit actress Urmila Matondkar left the nation surprised when she exchanged wedding vows with businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in a private ceremony on March 3, 2016. He is 10 years younger than her.

Soha Ali Khan (39) and Kunal Khemu (35):

After being in a live-in relationship for two years, Kunal and Soha got married in 2015. Kunal is five years younger than his wife. They are now proud parents of their sweet angel, Inaaya.

Farah Khan (53) and Shirish Kunder (45):

Director, choreographer and TV host Farah Khan first met Shirish Kunder on the sets of 'Main Hoon Na' and got married to him in 2004. Shirish is 8 years younger to her but that has clearly not come in the way of their marriage. They have three beautiful kids.

Shweta Tripathi (32) and Chaitanya Sharma (27):

Haramkhor actress Shweta Tripathi is madly in love with rapper Chaitanya Sharma, aka Slow Cheeta, who will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The couple is all set to tie the knot in Goa on June 29. They have been dating for the past 5 years.