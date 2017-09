Nawazuddin feels he has the calibre to get much more so he had demanded a certain amount and the makers couldn’t agree on it, says source

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has walked out of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chanda Mama Door Ke because of the money that he was being offered. Says a source, “Nawazuddin feels he has the calibre to get much more so he had demanded a certain amount and the makers couldn’t agree on it. Hence he decided to let this offer pass.” Now you know the truth!