Mulk: Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor share one another's first look posters from the court room drama

The first look posters of Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor starrer 'Mulk' were finally released today. Both the actors took to twitter to share one another's looks. "What has fate in store for Murad Ali Mohammed? Find out in the teaser tomorrow #MyMulk.@chintskap @benarasmedia @prateikbabbar Produced by #DeepakMukut and @anubhavsinha, Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Presented by @SohamRockstrEnt," tweeted Taapsee.

"Proud to be associated with Anubhav Sinha and team!," wrote Kapoor.

We hear, Mulk is based on a real-life story wherein Rishi Kapoor as the father refuses to accept the dead body of his son, who was supposedly a terrorist.

Proud to be associated with Anubhav Sinha and team! pic.twitter.com/U0rpQOBQFW — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 28, 2018

Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer in the court room drama while Rishi will be portraying the role of an accused man named Murad Ali Mohammed. The film, which also stars Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta, is presented by Kamal Mukut and Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Mulk' will hit the theatres on August 3.