Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chanda Mama Door Ke, first look, Twitter, NASA, spacesuit, r. madhavan, sanjay puran singh chau

Check pic: Is this Sushant Singh Rajput's first look from 'Chanda Mama Door Ke'?

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Mon, 24 Jul 2017-08:00pm , ANI

The actor shared a series of pictures from his training at NASA

Sushant Singh Rajput is really excited about his upcoming movie Chanda Mama Door Ke. The actor has been sharing pictures of his visit to NASA on his social media accounts. But recently he shared a photo on Twitter which seems to be his look for movie Chanda Mama Door Ke.

He shared the photo and captioned it as, "DREAMS do come true !!"

Shekhar Kapur joined in Sushant's excitement and said, "Am fascinated and intrigued by the film Chanda Mama Door Ke, hey Sushant? Tell us more about being at NASA. Did you wear spacesuit?"

In reply, Sushant tweeted, "Yes sir. Spacesuit, neutral buoyancy, centrifuge, zero gravity, moon walking and ISS operations and many more."

Sushant will be seen as an astronaut in the film. He visited the NASA centre in the US to prepare for the space adventure to experience zero gravity. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan.

Check out the conversation here:

 
