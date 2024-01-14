Search icon
'No One Licensed To Bully Us', Maldives President Muizzu Takes A Jibe At India After China Visit

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday struck a defiant note saying that his country may be small but “doesn't give them the license to bully us”. His comments came amid a diplomatic row with India over derogatory social media posts by three of his ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We may be small but this doesn't give them the license to bully us," Muizzu, who is regarded as a pro-China leader, said without naming any country.

