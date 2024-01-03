Japan plane burning Japan plane with 379 passengers catches fire while landing at Tokyo airport

Fire broke out in a plane on a runway at Japan's Tokyo Haneda airport. Flames were seen coming out of the windows of an aircraft. A possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft is being seen as the reason. All 367 passengers have been evacuated from the blazing plane. Aircraft originated from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido. Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan