COVID-19: China Warns Of Possible Rebound Of COVID Cases In January!

hina warns of possible rebound of Covid cases this month. Chinese health authorities have warned of a possible rebound in the COVID-19 cases. While current case rates remain low, with a positive test rate under one percent the China's National Health Commission highlighted the increasing presence of JN.1 Variant. According to experts, people in China will continue to experience various respiratory pathogens alternating or co-circulating in the winter and the coming spring.