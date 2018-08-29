Photos
Pics| Forget Rocky, Hina Khan has a love affair going on with herself and her latest pictures are proof
Hina Khan is a fashionista and the problem is that she knows it
- DNA Web Team
- Aug 29, 2018, 09:04 AM IST
Hina Khan, who is all set to make her fiction comeback with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', has undergone a massive physical transformation and style makeover after exiting 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.
The Bigg Boss 11 star has been killing Instagram with her style lately. Unlike most TV actors, Hina is always up for experimenting with her looks and trying something new. Let's just say she doesn't follow trends, she makes them.
We could go on an on about how stylish Hina is, but we'll let her pictures do the talking -
1. 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon'
Hina Khan recently posted a slideshow of 10 pictures in the same outfit and we couldn't be more convinced that she is a happy, innocent narcissist.
2. Because Hina gotta pose
I can so imagine her having 'Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khubsoorat lago. Not Fair!' kinda conversations with the mirror.
3. Introspection never looked more pretty
4. Well, Well
5. Ethnic wear? Bring it on...
6. Grace personified