Pics| Forget Rocky, Hina Khan has a love affair going on with herself and her latest pictures are proof

Hina Khan is a fashionista and the problem is that she knows it

Hina Khan, who is all set to make her fiction comeback with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', has undergone a massive physical transformation and style makeover after exiting 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

The Bigg Boss 11 star has been killing Instagram with her style lately. Unlike most TV actors, Hina is always up for experimenting with her looks and trying something new. Let's just say she doesn't follow trends, she makes them.

We could go on an on about how stylish Hina is, but we'll let her pictures do the talking -