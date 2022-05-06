Search icon
Mouni Roy looks sizzling hot in little black dress, fans call her ‘beauty icon’

Take a look at Mouni Roy's stunning photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 06, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

TV actress Mouni Roy is undeniably attractive. The actress, who is now married to her longtime boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar, regularly posts images with him. She frequently posts videos and photos of herself in sexy bikinis, dresses, and traditional attire.

1. Mouni Roy's outfit

1/5

Mouni Roy looked stunning in a little black dress. She also had long-sleeved clothing on her left arm that went all the way up to her neck.

2. Mouni Roy's footwear

2/5

She completed her ensemble with a pair of plain black high heels that suited her outfit well.

3. Mouni Roy's makeup

3/5

Mouni Roy donned nude lipstick that complemented her dark coloured clothing and had kohl-rimmed eyes.

4. Fans reaction to Mouni Roy's post

4/5

Fans were quick to react to Mouni's post. One called her 'hot' and another called her 'icon of beauty'.

5. Mouni Roy's post

5/5

Mouni dropped photos on Instagram and wrote, "I believe in kindness. Also in mischief. Also in dancing, especially when dancing is not necessarily prescribed."

