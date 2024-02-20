In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Here are the photos from Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's mehendi ceremony, which took place on Monday, February 19.
Divya Agarwal is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, restaurateur and 'ginfluencer' Apurva Padgaonkar on Tuesday, February 20 in Mumbai. The couple hosted the pre-wedding festivities in the past couple of days. Here are the photos from their mehendi ceremony, which took place on Monday, February 19, at Divya's home. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Divya and Apurva's outfit
Divya wore a heavily embroidered Punjabi outfit including a yellow long kurta, and a multicoloured transparent dupatta. Apurva wore a pink kurta pyjama, and a matching embroidered jacket.
2. Divya and Apurva share a sweet moment
Divya and Apurva happily and playfully posed for the shutterbugs as they held onto each other closely. The duo also shared a sweet moment in front of the cameras as Apurva adorably planted a kiss on his ladylove’s forehead.
3. Divya flaunts her mehendi
In this photo, Divya Agarwal is seen flaunting her beautiful mehendi. Her henna-adorned hands featured minimal intricate designs.
4. Divya's stint in reality shows
Divya has participated in multiple reality shows. She was the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 in 2017, and went on to win MTV Ace of Space 1 in 2018 and Bigg Boss OTT 1 in 2021.
5. Divya and Apurva's simple wedding at her home
As per a IANS report, Divya had said they are getting married at the terrace in her home. "It will be a simple and sweet wedding. I used to see my family in Punjab, the wedding used to happen at home only. Food used to be cooked at home and guests used to sleep together on the mattresses laid out for them at home. We want to recreate the essence of those kind of marriages", she had said.