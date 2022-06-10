Happy birthday Tejasswi Prakash: 6 photos of Naagin 6 actress with beau Karan Kundrra emoting true love

Naagin 6 leading star and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her 29th birthday, and her fans immeasurable love added more value to her celebration. Well, she's not only a talented actress, but she is a loyal partner too. Her relationship with beau Karan Kundrra is loved, appreciated, and hailed by others. So, here we are with moments of the duo that expresses 'true love' from every corner. (All images source: Tejasswi Prakash)