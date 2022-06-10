Happy birthday Tejasswi Prakash: 6 photos of Naagin 6 actress with beau Karan Kundrra emoting true love

It's the birthday of your favourite actress Tejasswi Prakash, and she's here to give you 'perfect couple goals' with beau Karan Kundrra.
Naagin 6 leading star and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her 29th birthday, and her fans immeasurable love added more value to her celebration. Well, she's not only a talented actress, but she is a loyal partner too. Her relationship with beau Karan Kundrra is loved, appreciated, and hailed by others. So, here we are with moments of the duo that expresses 'true love' from every corner. (All images source: Tejasswi Prakash)
1. Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra: The 'Gaint' jodi
Tejasswi is a princess, and just look how Karan adores his highness. To all girls out there, find someone who looks at you like Karan looks at Tejasswi.
2. The 'Hot n Hit' pair of Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi and Karan always send out these 'made for each other' vibes, and this photo further certifies the fact that they complete each other.
3. True love adds celebration in life
When you found 'true love,' every day becomes a celebration, and life becomes a 'big party.'
4. Tejasswi Prakash-Tejasswi Prakash: A fiery couple
This is the perfect way to tag the couple. The Swaragnini actress and 1921 actor are a dynamic, fiery pair to watch out for.
5. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, stop it guys!
Such an adorable moment makes us feel jealous and admire at the same time. Karan and Tejasswi are certainly made for each other.
6. The unique couple goals Tejasswi and Karan set
Who says that you need a rose or a diamond to please your loved one? True love can cheer up even with a Loki (bottle guard). This is the cutest proposal you will find on the internet.