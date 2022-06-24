Happy birthday Sumona Chakravarti: 6 times The Kapil Sharma Show actress sizzled in bikini

Sumona Chakravarti has made us laugh out loud. Now, let's take a look at her bold avatar and she will charm you with her beachwear looks.
One of the key members of Kapil Sharma's comedy troupe, Sumona Chakravarti has turned a year younger. We couldn't ignore her contribution to making The Kapil Sharma Show funnier. She has made us laugh, and now, she will charm us with the unknown bold side of the actress. Let's take a look at the moments where Sumona charmed with her beachwear looks.
1. Sumona Chakravarti- The beach baby
Sumona perfectly fits the title of the beach baby, as she looks charmingly magnetic in this bikini.
2. The other side of Sumona Chakravarti
If you will browse through her social media, you will see the on-screen and off-screen persona of Chakravarti. Well, Sumona is cute on the tube, but she is hot, desirable, and enchanting off-screen.
3. Know more about Sumona Chakravarti
Did know that Sumona has worked in an Aamir Khan film? Well, here's a surprising fact for you. Sumona started her career at the age of 11, and she was a part of Khan and Manisha Koirala's film Mann.
4. The serious side of Sumona Chakravarti
Before tickling the funny bones, Sumona made her mark on television by doing some dramatic stuff. Sumona got his breakthrough fame with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Before that, Chakravarti was a part of various series like Kasamh Se, Sapno Se Bhare Naina, Khottey Sikkey.
5. Sumona Chakravarti's partnership with Kapil Sharma
Sumona and Kapil came together at Kahani Comedy Circus Ki (2012). Since then, they share a strong camaraderie, and even the audience adores their khatti-meethi nok jhok.
6. Other works of Sumona Chakravarti
Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona has also been a part of travel-based shows like Dubai Diaries and Swiss Made Adventures. Currently, Sumona is a member of Kapil's international tour, and they are ready to bring Vancouver, Canada down with their talent.