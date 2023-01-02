Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names

Every since Seedhe Maut and Ikka performed with MC Stan inside the controversial house, they have been trending on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 02, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Popular rappers Seedhe Maut and Ikka went inside Bigg Boss 16 house to perform with MC Stan live. They stunned everyone with their performance, even Bigg Boss himself praised these artists who sang his hit songs on new year's eve. Every since Seedhe Maut and Ikka performed inside the controversial house, they have been trending on social media. (All photos: Seedhe Maut-Ikka/Instagram)

 

1. Seedhe Maut

Seedhe Maut
1/5

In 2017, Seedhe Maut rappers Calm and ABJ (Abhijay) grabbed everyone's attention with their debut mixtape 2 Ka Pahada and Seedhe Maut Anthem. 

2. Why known as Seedhe Maut?

Why known as Seedhe Maut?
2/5

When the rappers went inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, they revealed why they are known as Seedhe Maut. Calm and ABJ said that they believe in 'if you start something, then finish it' therefore they named themselves 'Seedhe Maut.'

3. Promoting Hip-Hop

Promoting Hip-Hop
3/5

Seedhe Maut artists have been promoting hip-hop to every corner of the country with their shows. They never leave a change to stun their fans with their albums. 

4. Ikka

Ikka
4/5

Ankit Singh Patyal, popularly known as Ikka, is a popular rapper and lyricist who debuted in Bollywood with the song In Da Club, in 2014.

5. Why known a Ikka?

Why known a Ikka?
5/5

Recently, the rapper appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where he revealed why he named himself Ikka. He mentioned that there were 6 Ankit in his class, so one fine day he asked his father to change his name. His father called him 'Akki' for where he got the idea. He reversed the alphabet and named himself Ikka. 

 

