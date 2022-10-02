Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh

Read more to know about rapper MC Stan who is now a contestant in Bigg Boss 16.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 02, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

Finally, Bigg Boss 16 is here. T he season's creators added rapper MC Stan as one of the competitors to heighten the excitement. MC Stan is well-known to the public and already has a sizable fan base.

1. Who is MC Stan?

MC Stan is 23-year-old a Pune-based rapper who enjoys a massive fan following.

2. MC Stan's real name

MC Stan's real name is Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh.

3. MC Stan's work

At the age of 12, he began singing qawwalis, but he soon became interested in rapping. He is currently located in Mumbai and has two albums out: Insaan and Tadipaar.

4. MC Stan's famous diss track

He is also well-known for a collaboration video with Raftaar and a diss track about Emiway Bantai.

5. MC stan's controversy

 MC Stan frequently refers to himself as a "underground artist." He recently made headlines, though, after his ex-girlfriend said that he got her beaten up by miscreants.

6. MC Stan in Bigg Boss

A few days ago, MC Stan was revealed by Colors TV as one of the competitors. In keeping with his usual hip-hop approach, the rapper addressed Bigg Boss as "bro" in the video.

