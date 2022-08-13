Huge savings on Apple iPhones: Flipkart mobile phones bonanza sale

During the Flipkart Mobile Phones Bonanza sale, customers can enjoy discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and other models.
On its website, Flipkart is having a Mobile Phones Bonanza sale. The event began on August 11 and runs until August 15. The e-commerce site is offering substantial discounts and incentives on smartphones from a variety of manufacturers, including Apple, Vivo, Realme, and others, as part of the sale. Customers can take advantage of additional savings on card and EMI purchases from reputable banks. Check out these amazing offers on the Flipkart application or the website.
1. iPhone 11 by Apple
Phone 11 by Apple The price of the smartphone has decreased from its initial cost of Rs. 54,900 by Rs. 14,651. The phone offers a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and a 12MP front-facing camera for taking selfies. The A13 Bionic chipset that powers the phone is used.
2. iPhone 12 by Apple
A discounted price of 51,299 is being offered for the Apple iPhone 12. The device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and an A14 Bionic chipset. The front of the phone has a 12MP TrueDepth camera for taking selfies. It is IP68 rated and water resistant.
3. iPhone 13 by Apple
The starting price for the Apple iPhone 13 is currently 71,249 in the currently running promotion. On the purchase of the phone, Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to 19,500. The gadget has a dual 12MP rear camera configuration and is powered by the most recent A15 Bionic chipset.
4. iPhone 12 Pro by Apple
The starting price for the iPhone 12 Pro in the current Flipkart sale is Rs. 1,09,150. The device has an Apple A14 Bionic chipset and a 6.1-inch Super Retina display. The smartphone has three 12MP camera sensors, one on each side, in a triple camera arrangement on the back. It includes a LiDAR scanner for better-augmented reality experiences and a Night Mode Portrait function.