Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match highlights: Iran beat 10-man Wales 2-0 with a special extra time blitz

Photo: ANI

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Blog: Gareth Bale-led Wales are ready to lock horns with Asian giants Iran at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Friday, November 25 at 3:30 pm (India time). The match kicks off the second round of group stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Wales salvaged a point against USA in their first match, coming from behind in the 82nd minute via a Gareth Bale penalty. Both teams earned a point each for the draw. On the other hand, Iran lost their first match 6-2 against group favourites England and lie at the bottom of the table. England will play the USA later in the day.

This is only the second time that Wales and Iran will face off. The sides earlier met way back in 1978, where Wales won 1-0. While Wales are the favourites in the match, Iran cannot be ruled with some good talent in their ranks.

Wales vs Iran livestreaming details

The Wales vs Iran match will be telecast and livestreamed all around the world under the FIFA World Cup 2022 program schedule. It will be available exclusively on particular channels and OTT broadcasters in different countries.

In India, the Wales vs Iran match can be watched on TV on the Sports18 channels. Viewers looking to livestream the match can do so on the JioCinema official website and mobile app. Users can register with their mobile number and watch the match for free.

Check all the latest updates and scorecard from the Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 match here: