Wales vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022 match highlights: Iran beat 10-man Wales 2-0 with a special extra time blitz

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Blog: Gareth Bale-led Wales are ready to lock horns with Asian giants Iran at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Friday, November 25 at 3:30 pm (India time). The match kicks off the second round of group stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Wales salvaged a point against USA in their first match, coming from behind in the 82nd minute via a Gareth Bale penalty. Both teams earned a point each for the draw. On the other hand, Iran lost their first match 6-2 against group favourites England and lie at the bottom of the table. England will play the USA later in the day.
This is only the second time that Wales and Iran will face off. The sides earlier met way back in 1978, where Wales won 1-0. While Wales are the favourites in the match, Iran cannot be ruled with some good talent in their ranks.
Wales vs Iran livestreaming details
The Wales vs Iran match will be telecast and livestreamed all around the world under the FIFA World Cup 2022 program schedule. It will be available exclusively on particular channels and OTT broadcasters in different countries.
In India, the Wales vs Iran match can be watched on TV on the Sports18 channels. Viewers looking to livestream the match can do so on the JioCinema official website and mobile app. Users can register with their mobile number and watch the match for free.
Check all the latest updates and scorecard from the Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 match here:
101 mins: Wales desperate for a goal, put everything forward but lose possession. Iran break away 4 on 2, and Ramin chips it over the Welsh goalkeeper.
Wales 0-2 Iran
99 mins: Iran has done it! They deserve their goal. They deserve their lead. Only his second goal ever for Iran. Cheshmi hit a thunderous shot frm outside the penaly corner into the right bottom corner. Iran have their goal.
Wales 0-0 Iran
90+1 mins: Iran have a man advantage and will look to mount one last surge to break the Wales defensive line.
Wales 0-0 Iran
87 mins: Referee had a good look at the replay after being called back by VAR. He comes back with a changed mind, reverses his yellow card to Hennessey, and shows him a direct red card. Wales are down to 10 men.
Wales 0-0 Iran
84 mins: That's a big collission. Taremi is still down. The Iran attacker was away and clear on the goal. Goalkeeper Hennessey came a long way out and caught Taremi. VAR calls referee over to check for possible red card.
Wales 0-0 Iran
77 mins: Alireza Jehanbaksh replaces Ali Gholizadeh, Mehdi Torabi in for captain Haji Safi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi in for Nourallahi
Wales 0-0 Iran
73 mins: Iran are dominating the game now. Hennessey makes a fingertip save. Iran take a quick corner and Wales somehow block again. Another corner.
Wales 0-0 Iran
64 mins: After a couple of attack from Wales come to nothing, Iran break away with three on three. Taremi's shot is blocked. Corner to Iran but nothing comes off it.
Wales 0-0 Iran
53 mins: End-to-end football here. Ben Davies breaks away for Wales on the right flank and flashes on in. Bale makes contact but the shot is saved!
Wales 0-0 Iran
50 mins: Azmoun breaks away and makes good contact but his shot hits the post. Gholizadeh traps the rebound, comes back in from the right flank and curls on which hits the far post. A third rebound is saved by Hennessey. What more do Iran have to do?
Wales 0-0 Iran
47 mins: Iran puts in good pressure and nearly make the Wales backline commit an error and give away possession in dangerous area. Aaron Ramsey comes in and gets his team out of a tricky situation.
Wales 0-0 Iran
Half-time: Both sides have had chances but neither has been able to break the deadlock. Moore and Azmoun have both come close. Iran and Wales will be optimistic about scoring in the second half. Time for some pep talk from the managers.
Wales 0-0 Iran
45+2 mins: Fantastic cross inside, Azmoun tries to reach it but is just not able to get enough from close range. That's a BIG miss. Meanwhile, Joe Rodon picks up the first yellow card of the match. 4 minutes of added time.
Wales 0-0 Iran
41 mins: Wilson is in on goal but is denied by a last-ditched tackle. First corner for Wales. Iran goalkeeper Hosseini catches it cleanly.
Wales 0-0 Iran
28 mins: Wales have most of the possession but Iran are threatening to score on the counter attack. Bale and company are patient with the ball but will be wary of a goal against the run of play.
Wales 0-0 Iran
18 mins: A good free-kick in is punched away by Hosseini, Wales make another attack but Iran take possession and break out with a counter. Wales manage to avoid a shot but Iran are looking dangerous.
Wales 0-0 Iran
16 mins: Too much unselfish play by Iran. It was three vs one as they broke out on a counter attack. Beat the keeper with a final pass and tap it in. But one pass too much. VAR rules it offside. Goal disallowed.
Wales 0-0 Iran
11 mins: Moore stretches to get enough on the cross from behind to put it past Hosseini but the shot is parried away. The Welsh forward ends up getting a boot in the face. Gets medical treatment.
Wales 0-0 Iran
1 min: The game kicks off and Iran are aggressive from the start. Check fastest match updates here!
Wales 0-0 Iran
T-5 mins: Iran are going for the traditional 4-4-2 formation. Check line up:
Goalkeeper: Hossein Hosseini
Defence: Milad Mohammedi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Maji Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian
Midfield: Ehsan Haji Safi (c), Saeid Ezatolahi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ahmed Noorollahi
Forward: Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun
T-10 mins: Gareth Bale captains the Wales side. Premier League star Daniel James starts on the bench. Wales are playing 3-5-2.
Goalkeeper: Wayne Hennessey
Defence: Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies
Midfield: Neco Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson
Forward: Gareth Bale (c), Kieffer Moore
T-15 mins: The Wales vs Iran match is set to begin at 3:30 pm (IST). The teams will be out shortly for national anthems. Starting XIs have been announced.