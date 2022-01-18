World U19 badminton champion Tasnim Mir: 5 things you should know

DNA Exclusive: Here are 5 things you must know about Tasnim Mir, first Indian to achieve world number 1 ranking in U19 badminton junior category.
Tasnim Mir became a household name overnight when she clinched the number 1 ranking in junior badminton U19 category, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat. Not only did the young shuttler make her entire nation proud, but she also proved to be the latest bright spark in the long list of prodigies badminton has given to the country.
Success doesn't come overnight, and Tasnim Mir also has had to work incredibly hard throughout her life to be able to reach the pinnacle. Many sacrifices were required along the way, but she kept on going and has achieved what no other Indian had done ever before.
Here are 5 things you should know about Tasnim Mir, India's latest badminton sensation:
1. Did you know Tasnim Mir nearly quit playing junior category?
While she may be ranked number 1 in the world currently, Tasnim nearly quit playing in the junior circuit earlier last year. Tasnim revealed that due to Covid-19 the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has frozen the ranking system. Tasnim was world number 2 at the time, however, she decided to compete in two international tournaments held in France and Belgium which she won and as we all know the move worked wonders.
2. Tasnim Mir dreams of representing India in 2024 Paris Olympics
Despite having written her name in the history books Tasnim Mir feels she still has a long way to go. "My dream is to do well going forward, improve my rankings and target the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics," Tasnim told DNA India in an exclusive conversation.
3. Early steps- How Tasnim Mir began playing badminton?
When asked about how she took up badminton as a sport, Tasnim revealed that she initially took up badminton because of her father. Her father Irfan Mir is also a badminton coach and he encouraged Tasnim as a child to play badminton. "When I was six or seven years old, I started practising, he's a coach, participated in state tournaments, got some good results, then I decided to take it more seriously and pursue badminton as my career," stated the 16-year-old.
4. The challenges Tasnim Mir faced in her journey
Sports often require sacrifice and like various other great athletes, Tasnim also faced various challenges in her pursuit of glory. Tasnim's father Irfan Mir in an exclusive conversation with DNA opened up how she used to miss school lectures for her training sessions. "When Tasnim was in school, she used to miss the morning prayers sometimes with the permission of her teachers, sometimes she had to miss some lectures as well, to practise twice a day- morning and evening," revealed her father.
5. What Tasnim Mir feels on comparisons to PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal
After becoming the first Indian to achieve number 1 ranking in the junior U19 category, Tasnim has been compared to the stalwarts of Indian badminton, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, however, she remains humble as ever and feels she still has to work a lot to reach their level. "I take it as a motivation, someday I want to play in Olympics like they did, It feels good to be compared to such greats, but I am currently not at their level, I want to do better," said Tasnim Mir.
