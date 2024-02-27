IND vs ENG Test Rohit Sharmas Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma has given a clear warning to players who are not prioritising red-ball cricket. In the press conference after winning the 4th Test match against England, Rohit cleared his intentions. Rohit said the team is keen on picking those players for the Test team who are willing to grind in all conditions, challenging themselves to succeed in cricket's toughest format.