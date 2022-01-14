Meet Tasnim Mir, girl who achieved World no 1 ranking in U19 badminton singles

On Wednesday, 16-year-old shuttler Tasnim Mir announced herself to the average Indian when she achieved world number one ranking in Under-19 girls singles in badminton. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced their latest junior rankings as Tasnim secured 10,081 points to climb to the pinnacle.

In the process, Tasnim had achieved something that renowned Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal couldn't achieve in their stellar careers, she became the first Indian to achieve number one ranking in the junior singles category.

After creating history, Tasnim thanked her family as well as her coaches among all those who have supported her along the way. Indeed it was Tasnim's father who introduced her to the sport when she was a child.

Tasnim's father, Irfan Mir, is a badminton coach himself, and he also serves as an Assistant Police Sub Inspector with Mehsana Police. She began her training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in 2017, however, her mixed doubles partner Ayan Rashid trains at the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati, Tasnim also decided to shift there in 2020.

Indeed, after making the switch, Tasnim won three junior international tournaments in 2021, which helped propel her atop the junior BWF rankings.

After becoming the world number 1, Tasnim has already set her eyes on making it big in the senior rankings as well. Under the tutelage of Indonesian coach Edwin Iriawan in Guwahati, she is preparing for two upcoming international tournaments in February.

Earlier, the young shuttler had achieved a ranking of world number 2 last year, in the junior singles category, which was the best PV Sindhu could achieve when she was playing in the junior category. Saina meanwhile, couldn't make the cut as BWF introduced the junior rankings system in 2011 itself.