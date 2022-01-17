Search icon
Exclusive Interview With Tasnim Mir: India’s New Badminton Sensation

Young shuttler Tasnim Mir on Wednesday (January 12) became the first Indian to claim the world no 1 ranking in the under-19 girls singles in the latest BWF junior rankings.

