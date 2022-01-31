Which Grand Slams have Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer won till date?

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final to win his record 21st Grand Slam, while Djokovic and Federer are tied at 20 each.
In arguably one of the most classic Australian Open finals, Rafael Nadal outlasted Russia's Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to clinch his record 21st Grand Slam. With the win on Sunday, Nadal etched his name in the history books, moving ahead of his eternal rivals Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer who have won 20 Grand Slams each.
Now that Rafa Nadal has some daylight between him and his competitors, he will hope to extend his lead further. Meanwhile, in this article, we will take a look at which Grand Slams Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer have won in their illustrious careers till date:
1. Rafael Nadal - 21 Grand Slams
Rafael Nadal toiled for five hours and 24 minutes against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to overcome the Russian world number 2, and write his name in the history books. Having earned the moniker 'King of Clay' owing to his 13 title wins in the French Open, the Spaniard has also won the Wimbledon and Australian Open twice, including the latest achievement. He also has triumphed in the US Open 4 four times in his career.
2. Novak Djokovic - 20 Grand Slams
The Serbian ace has been the most dominant in Tennis in the past decade. He has won 19 Grand Slams since 2011, which is a big achievement in itself. Novak Djokovic has 9 Australian Open titles under his kitty, and he's also won 6 Wimbledon, 3 US Open and 2 French Open titles in his glittering career. Interestingly, Djokovic could have won his 21st Grand Slam last year, albeit he was beaten by a certain Russian named Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.
3. Roger Federer - 20 Grand Slams
The Swiss international, Roger Federer has been the most dominant force on this list for a long time. He became the first man to reach 20 Grand Slams, before being pipped to the 21st spot by Nadal on Sunday. Having dominated Tennis like no other player for the past two decades, injuries have hampered Federer in recent years. He has nonetheless, won 8 Wimbledon titles, 6 Australian Open titles and 5 US Open titles. Moreover, he can also boast of having won the French Open as well to add to his impressive trophy cabinet.