Which Grand Slams have Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer won till date?

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final to win his record 21st Grand Slam, while Djokovic and Federer are tied at 20 each.

In arguably one of the most classic Australian Open finals, Rafael Nadal outlasted Russia's Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to clinch his record 21st Grand Slam. With the win on Sunday, Nadal etched his name in the history books, moving ahead of his eternal rivals Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer who have won 20 Grand Slams each.

Now that Rafa Nadal has some daylight between him and his competitors, he will hope to extend his lead further. Meanwhile, in this article, we will take a look at which Grand Slams Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer have won in their illustrious careers till date: