Hilarious! Novak Djokovic tags wrong account on Twitter while congratulating Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic was on the verge of becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slams, however, after his vaccination fiasco, instead, it is Rafael Nadal who etched his name in the history books. Nadal defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the Australian Open final, which lasted for five hours and 24 minutes.

Novak Djokovic meanwhile mistakenly tagged the wrong Twitter account in his congratulatory post for Daniil Medvedev and Rafa Nadal. After the stupendous show in the final, Djokovic appreciated his fellow Tennis stars, however, the Serbian had an oops moment, as he mistakenly tagged an anonymous account instead of Medvedev's profile.

He was, however, quick to admit his mistake, and corrected it, with further praise for Medvedev on his efforts against Nadal.

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

"Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him," wrote Djokovic on Twitter following Nadal's impressive comeback win.

However, fans were left bemused as they noticed that the Serbian ace, who himself has won 20 Grand Slams mistakenly tagged an anonymous account of Medvedev's official profile. He would, however, rectify his mistake later, while lavishing further praise on Medvedev for giving a tough fight to Nadal.

Now with the right @DaniilMedwed tagged! You put up one hell of a fight today and I know you will have many more Grand Slam wins in your future January 30, 2022

"Now with the right @DaniilMedwed tagged! You put up one hell of a fight today and I know you will have many more Grand Slam wins in your future," the 34-year old wrote in his next tweet.

Earlier, Djokovic landed in Australia hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam but was deported from the country after his visa was cancelled. The Serbian was seeking an exemption from furnishing vaccination certificate required to compete in the Australian Open, but even after a legal fight, Djokovic didn't get the green light.