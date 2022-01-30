Rafael Nadal makes history by winning 21st Grand Slam after epic Australian Open final comeback

Spanish Tennis great Rafael Nadal recorded his 21st Grand Slam title win in trademark style, making a comeback against runner-up Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open Men’s Singles Final on Sunday (January 30).

35-year-old Nadal played out a 5-hour 24-minute-long match, winning 3 sets to 2, against the 25-year-old Russian. Nadal was broken while serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set, but kept his nerve to claim the winning point. The match ended 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

The match was also the second longest final in Australian Open. The longest also featured Nadal, against Novak Djokovic, which he lost in in 5 hours 53 minutes back in 2012.

With the record-breaking championship win, Nadal now moves a title clear of fierce rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer, which whom he also forms The Big Three of Men’s Tennis’. Nadal also earned another milestone, becoming the fourth professional men’s tennis player to win all the four grand slams at least two times.