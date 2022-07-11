Top Grand Slam winners of all-time: With Novak Djokovic winning his 21st title, who has the most wins?

Let's have a look at players - men and women - over the years, who have won the most titles.
When one talks about tennis, the key tournament will surely be the four Grand Slam events that are held each year - the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.
While the French Open is played on clay, the Wimbledon is on grass and the remaining two have competed on hard courts.
Many legendary names come to mind, who have gone on to win numerous titles. With Wimbledon being the oldest Grand Slam event, founded in 1877, recently, Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 to win another title.
1. Serena Williams
Serena Williams has 23 titles to her name. She had claimed the women's singles record in 2017 at the Australian Open. However, since then she hasn't won another Grand Slam tournament despite making four finals.
(Photo: Twitter)
2. Rafael Nadal
In the men's category, Rafael Nadal holds the record for most Grand Slam titles - 22. Nadal had recently become the sole holder of the men's singles record after he had edged past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with his 2022 Australian Open triumph. He then extended his lead at the French Open.
(Photo: Twitter)
3. Steffi Graf
Former German tennis star Steffi Graf also has 22 grand slam titles victories. In 1988, She was known to be one of the most fierce Tennis stars of her generation and had tasted great success on every court.
(Photo: Twitter)
4. Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic went past Roger Federer's tally of 20 Grand Slam titles by beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 to pick up his 21st win. This was his seventh Wimbledon title win and this draws him level with US legend Pete Sampras' tally of single trophy wins at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.
(Photo: Novak Djokovic Twitter)
5. Roger Federer
Roger Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles which include eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles, four US Open titles and one French Open title.
(Photo: Roger Federer Twitter)