Top Grand Slam winners of all-time: With Novak Djokovic winning his 21st title, who has the most wins?

Let's have a look at players - men and women - over the years, who have won the most titles.

When one talks about tennis, the key tournament will surely be the four Grand Slam events that are held each year - the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

While the French Open is played on clay, the Wimbledon is on grass and the remaining two have competed on hard courts.

Many legendary names come to mind, who have gone on to win numerous titles. With Wimbledon being the oldest Grand Slam event, founded in 1877, recently, Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 to win another title.

