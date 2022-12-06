LIVE| Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Football Match: Ronaldo benched! Check team news

LIVE| Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Football Match

What a fantastic day we've had so far in FIFA World Cup 2022 as Morocco beat Spain 3-0 on penalties to reach the quarterfinals, and now, Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched for Portugal's round of 16 match against Switzerland.

The Portuguese skipper was taken off by head coach Fernando Santos after 65 minutes against South Korea, and what he did next irked the head coach and he was pretty vocal about it. Santos has chosen to bench Ronaldo for the round of 16 tie against Switzerland.

This comes as a massive boost for the Swiss, who will be hoping to take some inspiration from Morocco as the underdogs eliminated Spain on penalties.

Germany were beaten by Japan, and the Asian side also beat Spain, and there have been quite a few of those surprises already at Qatar 2022, could Switzerland make another giant-killing?

There would have been added pressure on Ronaldo to score after his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi scored his 9th World Cup goal a couple of days ago, while CR7 is still stuck on 8.

It will be interesting to see how Portugal play without their talismanic forward. Will the brave call from Santos come back to haunt his side?