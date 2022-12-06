Search icon
LIVE| Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Football Match: Ronaldo benched! Check team news

LIVE| Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 football match live updates and scoreboard: Cristiano Ronaldo benched, follow live!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

What a fantastic day we've had so far in FIFA World Cup 2022 as Morocco beat Spain 3-0 on penalties to reach the quarterfinals, and now, Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched for Portugal's round of 16 match against Switzerland. 

The Portuguese skipper was taken off by head coach Fernando Santos after 65 minutes against South Korea, and what he did next irked the head coach and he was pretty vocal about it. Santos has chosen to bench Ronaldo for the round of 16 tie against Switzerland. 

This comes as a massive boost for the Swiss, who will be hoping to take some inspiration from Morocco as the underdogs eliminated Spain on penalties. 

Germany were beaten by Japan, and the Asian side also beat Spain, and there have been quite a few of those surprises already at Qatar 2022, could Switzerland make another giant-killing?

There would have been added pressure on Ronaldo to score after his arch-nemesis Lionel Messi scored his 9th World Cup goal a couple of days ago, while CR7 is still stuck on 8. 

It will be interesting to see how Portugal play without their talismanic forward. Will the brave call from Santos come back to haunt his side?

06 Dec 2022
11:41 PM

Fernando Santos has made quite the headlines as he has chosen not to play Ronaldo from the get-go, and he will be replaced in the playing XI by Goncalo Ramos. Check how Portugal and Switzerland are lining up:

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos
 
Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri

 

 

11:37 PM

Why Ronaldo has been benched against Switzerland?

The last remaining quarterfinal spot and Portugal and Switzerland set to lock horns, however, Fernando Santos was upset by Ronaldo's gesture when he was taken off in the 65th minute against South Korea. Santos revealed that he did not like Ronaldo's antics at all, and thus, the 37-year-old has been benched. 

 

11:35 PM

A massive call made by Fernando Santos as Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched for the round of 16 clash against Switzerland. It remains to be seen whether this big call comes back to haunt them? Or will Portugal actually benefit from this call. 

 

11:34 PM

Hello and welcome to DNA India's live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland. 

