Brazil vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 football match highlights: Check live scores and updates from Brazil vs Switzerland Group G game here.

Brazil all set to take on Switzerland in a winners takes all high-stakes clash in Group G of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday, November 28 at Stadium 974. Both teams will look to seal their place in the next round, and a winner of this game will certainly make it through to playoffs.

Neymar will be the biggest high-profile name absent for Brazil, but they have an array of superstars to choose from on the bench. On the other Switzerland, who defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the previous game, will rely on the likes of Breel Embolo and Granit Xhaka to see them through.

Two goals from Richarlison helped Brazil tame Serbia in their previous game, although Neymar took a hammering and was fouled nine times before being taken on injured. The star footballer was subsequently pictured with a swollen ankle, and it remains to be seen who replaces him in the lineup.

Head coach Tite has lots of options to choose from, while Switzerland will be looking to keep the five-time World Cup champs at bay. Both teams have 3 points each, and the winning team today will be on the verge of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Apart from Neymar, Danilo will also be unavailable for selection and Eder Miltao of Real Madrid could start at right back for Tite's side.