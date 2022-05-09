Why is Pluto not considered a planet anymore, here's what science says

Even for those with a general interest in space science feel strange as to why Pluto is not considered a planet anymore. Let us know what science says
When we studied science in school, we were taught that Pluto is a planet. But after 2006, it was removed from the category of planet and was termed as Dwarf Planet. Since then it has become a matter of controversy. Many astronomers say that Pluto should be a planet. While many question what difference it makes.
1. Where is Pluto in the solar system?
In our solar system, Mars is followed by the asteroid belt, followed by the orbit of Jupiter, Uranus and then Neptune. Ahead of Neptune's orbit comes another belt full of icy asteroids orbiting the Sun. This belt is known as the Kuiper belt, one of these bodies is Pluto.
2. Considered a planet till 2006
Pluto was discovered in the year 1930. For 76 years after its discovery, that is, till 2006, it was considered a planet. The interesting thing is that for 62 years after its discovery, no other body of the Kuiper belt could be discovered. In such a situation, Pluto is unquestionably considered to be the ninth planet of the solar system, without objections raised.
3. Shrinking size of Pluto
But as telescopes got bigger, our astronomers began to see a clearer picture of objects in distant space, including Pluto. Gradually, astronomers also came to know that Pluto is much smaller than other planets, better instruments kept on reducing its size further. The second Kuiper belt body was discovered in 1992. By then it was known that Pluto is actually smaller than our moon.
4. Pluto's orbit intersects orbit of Neptune
Another thing that stood out about Pluto is that its orbit intersects the orbit of Neptune. Such is not with any other planet in the solar system. In the last decade of the last century and onwards, more bodies of the Kuiper belt were discovered, the number of which quickly reached hundreds.
5. Eris bigger than Pluto
But there was a problem when in the year 2005, a body named Eris was discovered in the Kuiper belt, which was bigger than Pluto.
6. Should both Pluto and Eris be declared planets?
Now a question has arisen in front of the scientists. Should both Pluto and Eris be declared planets? In such a situation, why would all those bodies which are a little less than Pluto in size, should also be called planets? In such a situation, how many names will have to be remembered of planets. That is why in 2006 the astronomers of the International Astronomical Union had to hold a meeting for this.
7. Most astronomers voted against Pluto
In this meeting, it was decided to take the decision through voting. Many people voted in favour of keeping Pluto as a planet with an emotional attachment to it, but most astronomers were not in favour of keeping Pluto in the category of a planet as they thought that it was a mistake to call Pluto a planet and that it should have been called a body of the Kuiper Belt from the beginning.
8. Class of dwarf planets
After this, Pluto was no more considered a planet but was placed in the category of dwarf planets. Dwarf planets are those bodies whose shape is spherical due to their gravity. Many such dwarf planets have been discovered in the Kuiper belt and are likely to be found in large numbers. Not only this, a dwarf planet named Ceres is present only in the asteroid belt.
9. Pluto remained a planet for 76 years
Of course, planet Pluto, which has been called a planet for 76 years, is still considered so in many books. It is still like a planet for many astronomers and they are studying it like a planet too. At the same time, many astronomers are trying to bring Pluto back to the category of a planet.
10. Pluto a planet with mountains, glaciers, craters
In 2015, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has sent a lot of information about Pluto, it shows that Pluto is a planet with mountains, glaciers, craters. It is a planet with a thin atmosphere.
