Why is Pluto not considered a planet anymore, here's what science says

Even for those with a general interest in space science feel strange as to why Pluto is not considered a planet anymore. Let us know what science says

When we studied science in school, we were taught that Pluto is a planet. But after 2006, it was removed from the category of planet and was termed as Dwarf Planet. Since then it has become a matter of controversy. Many astronomers say that Pluto should be a planet. While many question what difference it makes.

