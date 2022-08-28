Search icon
NASA Artemis-1 mission: Discover the different steps along the journey to the Moon-IN PICS

NASA plans to launch the Artemis I mission on Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

  Aug 28, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, a capsule that will orbit the moon and one day carry human crew members there on a 42-day Artemis 1 mission which will lift off on Monday, August 29 from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre. 

For a clearer picture of what will occur during Artemis's journey to and from the moon, we've included some photographs below, arranged in chronological sequence.

1. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
NASA's Orion spacecraft will take off from Kennedy Space Center atop the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

2. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
After launch, Orion will enter orbit around the Earth, at which point it will deploy four solar panels that will provide the spaceship with electricity.

3. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
The upper stage of the SLS rocket will provide Orion with the significant thrust it needs to escape the orbit of Earth and go in the direction of the Moon.

4. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
About two hours after liftoff, the Orion spacecraft is scheduled to split from the top stage of the SLS rocket.

5. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
The Orion spacecraft will continue its journey to the moon with the assistance of a service module that was supplied by the European Space Agency.

6. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
The Orion spacecraft will fly around 100 kilometres (about 60 miles) over the surface of the Moon on its closest approach.

7. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
Orion will make advantage of the Moon's gravity in order to reach a far-off retrograde orbit around 40,000 miles beyond the Moon.

8. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
Orion is going to remain in that orbit for more than six days in order to gather data and provide mission controllers the opportunity to evaluate its performance.

9. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
Orion will activate its servicing module in order to go back home, and then it will utilise the Moon's gravity to speed up its journey back toward Earth.

10. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
A split will occur between Orion's crew module and its service module before the spacecraft returns to Earth.

11. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
When Orion reenters the atmosphere of Earth, the temperature of the spaceship will reach around 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and the heat shield will protect the crew module.

12. NASA Artemis-1 mission

NASA Artemis-1 mission
Orion will complete its mission by splashing down in the Pacific Ocean at a safe speed of around 20 miles per hour after being slowed down by parachutes.

