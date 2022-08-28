NASA Artemis-1 mission: Discover the different steps along the journey to the Moon-IN PICS

NASA plans to launch the Artemis I mission on Monday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, a capsule that will orbit the moon and one day carry human crew members there on a 42-day Artemis 1 mission which will lift off on Monday, August 29 from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre.

For a clearer picture of what will occur during Artemis's journey to and from the moon, we've included some photographs below, arranged in chronological sequence.