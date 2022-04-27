Here's how Earth-like landscapes may have formed on Saturn's moon Titan

In the new study, researchers have tried to explain the presence of sand dunes in Titan. This process has been found similar to that of Earth.
Surprisingly, it seems that the most scope for getting signs of life outside the Earth is in the moons of the big planets of the Solar System. Saturn's largest planet, Titan, also has many features similar to Earth. Titan is the only moon in the solar system that has a dense atmosphere, where Earth-like weather conditions such as methane rain, rivers and lakes are also seen.
1. Titan's sand chemistry
The high sand dunes in Titan were a matter of mystery. While sand dunes on Earth are made of inorganic silicates, the chemistry of Titan's sand is slightly different. In this new study, led by Stanford University planetary geologist Matthew Lapotre, the team of researchers show that depressions on Titan are made of mechanically weak organic grains that are rapidly abrasive and turn into dust.
2. Thinning of particles
This rapid friction means that over time, the sand particles in Titan's dunes get finer and finer until they turn into dust. This light dust becomes so thin that it flies into the air and is no longer capable of forming huge mounds. In such a situation, how can the existence of huge mounds continue, is a big question.
3. Understanding the process
Scientists haven't been able to demonstrate how these organic compounds may grow into sediment grains that can be transported across the moon's landscapes and over geologic time. Lapotre explains that as particles move in the air, the particles collide more with each other and more than the surface, due to these collisions the size of the grains decreases over time.
But still there are large sand dunes on Titan, on which researchers say that some unknown process is going on in such a way that particles are deposited and are getting the force to face the force of friction. This system is not new but is going on since long.
4. Inspired by Earth's ocean floor
Researchers wrote that Titan's equator has been active for millions of years. For this, a system is needed that can produce particles the size of a grain of sand at equatorial latitudes. In this new research, scientists have proposed that what could be this system.
The scientists got its inspiration from the sedimentary, round and small grains found on the Earth's ocean floor, which are called eggs or ooids, which are small, spherical grains most often found in shallow tropical seas, such as around the Bahamas.
5. What would happen?
Unlike other forms of sand, which are formed by a process called fragmentation due to friction, spores are formed from accumulation in which small particles act as a chemical precipitation in the marine environment.
According to the researchers, a similar system could explain the presence of organic sediments on Titan, which allows particles to come together to form a shape that resists friction and maintains a balanced shape, according to the researchers.
6. Active sedimentary cycle
The researchers said that due to this, active sand dunes at equatorial latitudes would have been formed in which dust particles would not have accumulated much dust. Similar to Earth and Mars, an active sedimentary cycle would be taking place on Titan, which would explain the latitudinal distribution of landforms that would have been driven by Titan's seasonal friction and deposition.
Researchers say that there may be other conditions other than their hypothesis that can explain it, it cannot be ruled out. But he is confident that his concept will prove to be effective, where despite being so different from the earth, there is so much in common. This investigation has been published in Geophysical Research Letters.
