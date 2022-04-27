Here's how Earth-like landscapes may have formed on Saturn's moon Titan

In the new study, researchers have tried to explain the presence of sand dunes in Titan. This process has been found similar to that of Earth.

Surprisingly, it seems that the most scope for getting signs of life outside the Earth is in the moons of the big planets of the Solar System. Saturn's largest planet, Titan, also has many features similar to Earth. Titan is the only moon in the solar system that has a dense atmosphere, where Earth-like weather conditions such as methane rain, rivers and lakes are also seen.

