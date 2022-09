These banks offers highest interest rate on tax saving FDs

Most banks often provide tax-saving FDs with a choice of cumulative interest or non-cumulative choices.

Fixed Deposit schemes for Indian investors have been the most popular investment option. FDs provide a steady and guaranteed rate of return in contrast to stocks and other investment vehicles. Investors also have the possibility to save some extra money using tax-saving FD schemes.

Tax-saving Fixed deposits have a fixed tenure of five years. These tax-saving FDs offer the investor a tax deduction under Section 80 of the Income-tax Act of 1961 (up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a fiscal year). The minimum investment amount for a tax-saving FD differs from bank to bank.