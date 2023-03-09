World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn

Modeling is one of the toughest industries to survive in and one of the most glamorous too. This industry has taken people from nothing to heroes. Top Models are paid a large sum of money for a single shoot for brands and fame comes in handy with it. From Kendal Jenner to Gigi Hadid, these girls have made their name in the fashion industry with their hard work and continue to rule the industry. Here's a list of the World's top 10 highest-paid models who are a perfect example of beauty with brains.