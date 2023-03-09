World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn

Check out the list of the world's top 10 highest-paid models who have been killing in the fashion industry with their beauty
Modeling is one of the toughest industries to survive in and one of the most glamorous too. This industry has taken people from nothing to heroes. Top Models are paid a large sum of money for a single shoot for brands and fame comes in handy with it. From Kendal Jenner to Gigi Hadid, these girls have made their name in the fashion industry with their hard work and continue to rule the industry. Here's a list of the World's top 10 highest-paid models who are a perfect example of beauty with brains.
1. Kendal Jenner
Kendal Jenner has a net worth of around $40 million. The model started modeling at the age of 14 and got her breakthrough in 2014 and 2015. She has appeared in various international Vogue shoots too.
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a net worth of $32 million and has left the runway but has started a number of business ventures
3. Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen has retired from the runway but is one of the top earners. She has also joined the line of acting and has starred in movies like The Devil Wears Parada and Taxi
4. Cara Delevigne
Cara Delevigne started as a model and has a net worth of $31 million. Now she has been making her name as an actress as she starred in Suicide Squad and Only Murders in the building
5. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima is a Brazilian Model with a net worth of $30 million who was one of the longest running model and named as the most valuable Victoria Secret angel
6. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid has a net worth of $20 million and has also recently released a bikini collection with Frankie’s Bikinis.
7. Bella Hadid
With a net worth of $19 million, Bella Hadid is one of the top American Models known for her effortless walk, and street style.
8. Joan Smalls
With a net worth of $19 million Joan Smalls Rodriguez is a Puerto Rican supermodel and actress. She is the first Latina model to represet Estee Lauder cosmetics.
9. Liu Wen
Liu Wen was the first Chinese model to walk in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and the first Asian model to ever make Forbes magazine's annual highest-paid models list. The model has a net worth of $19 million
10. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen has a net worth of $39 million and is known as an American model and TV Personality who cam to fame as a model for various brands including Gillette, UGC, and Billabong