Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit

Pop singer Rihanna stunned the audience with her stellar performance in the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, with her bespoke red outfit speaking volumes.
Returning to the stage after around six years, singer Rihanna left the audience wanting more after her performance at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, where she outshined the action on the field with her greatest hits and stellar performance.
While Rihanna had changed her mind several times about performing at the NFL Super Bowl 2023 halftime show over the last few months, her bold and interesting outfit choice left the millions of viewers of the performance absolutely mesmerised.
Rihanna turned heads at the Super Bowl 2023 performance as she made her comeback on the stage in a stunning red bodysuit, with lavish accessories and sporty yet luxurious sneakers. Here is all you need to know about the designers and price of her Super Bowl 2023 performance outfit.
1. Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 outfit
Returning to the stage after years, Rihanna wore a bespoke boiler suit and a red jumpsuit paired with a breast plate. She paired her outfit with bejeweled brooches on her coat and lavish red sneakers. (Photo - Reuters)
2. Rihanna’s accessories in Super Bowl 2023
The Super Bowl 2023 halftime show outfit worn by Rihanna turned heads at the performance. She paired the stunning red number with three vintage diamond brooches at a whopping price. (Photo - Reuters)
3. Rihanna’s bold red sneakers in halftime show
Along with her stunning red bodysuit, Rihanna wore the Maison Margiela MM6 x Salomon Cross Low Drawstring in the 'fiery red' colorway, as per media reports. (Photo - Twitter)
4. Who designed Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 outfit?
British designer Jonathan Anderson was the artist behind the stunning boiler suit with a red bodysuit and breastplate worn by Rihanna. Her shoes were by Maison Margiela and the three vintage brooches were by Joseph Saidian and Sons. (Photo - Twitter)
5. Whopping cost of Rihanna’s fiery red outfit
Rihanna’s Maison Margiela shoes are priced at USD 300, while her brooches were priced at around USD 50,000 each. While the price of the boiler suit, body suit, and breast plate is not known yet, it is estimated that the total cost of her outfit is around USD 200,000, along with accessories. (Photo - Twitter)