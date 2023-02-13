Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit

Pop singer Rihanna stunned the audience with her stellar performance in the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, with her bespoke red outfit speaking volumes.

Returning to the stage after around six years, singer Rihanna left the audience wanting more after her performance at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, where she outshined the action on the field with her greatest hits and stellar performance.

While Rihanna had changed her mind several times about performing at the NFL Super Bowl 2023 halftime show over the last few months, her bold and interesting outfit choice left the millions of viewers of the performance absolutely mesmerised.

Rihanna turned heads at the Super Bowl 2023 performance as she made her comeback on the stage in a stunning red bodysuit, with lavish accessories and sporty yet luxurious sneakers. Here is all you need to know about the designers and price of her Super Bowl 2023 performance outfit.