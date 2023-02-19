Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...

Check out Sonam Kapoor's latest pictures, where she's looking like an absolute fashionista.
This time Sonam Kapoor has left all the trends behind. Sonam Kapoor, daughter of the Kapoor family, has recently shared a look of hers. Sonam paired her Neon Yellow Long Shirt shirt and black pant with a handbag worth rs. 2 lakhs.
1. Sonam's neon shirt
Sonam has paired black bottom wear with neon shirt in this look.
2. Sonam's handbag
Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor carries a handbag worth Rs. 2 lakhs.
3. Hairstyle
Sonam has left her hair straight open to achieve this look.
4. Makeup
Sonam has chosen nude lipstick with light makeup, keeping the look simple and casual in the look.
5. Maison Valentino outfit
This long shirt look of Sonam is Maison Valentino Outfit. This hot look of Sonam has been styled by Rhea Kapoor, in which Sonam is looking very confident and hot.