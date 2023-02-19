Search icon
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here

Recently, Rashi Khanna shared her latest pictures on Instagram, in which she is looking very gorgeous in a hot red saree. Check here...

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 19, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Rashi Khanna, a famous actress in the South Film Industry, has a distinct identity in the industry today. Rashi, one of the most beautiful actresses in the South, is very popular among the people. Apart from films, Rashi Khanna, who is famous for her acting, stays connected with her fans through social media as well. She often posts something or the other on the internet, which her fans like very much. In this sequence, the actress has recently shared some of her latest pictures on social media.

1. Raashi Khanna in red saree

Raashi Khanna in red saree
1/5

The actress has shared some of her pictures on her official Instagram account, in which she is seen in a traditional style. Raashi Khanna is looking beautiful in these pictures shared in a red saree. This desi style of the actress is not only pleasing the hearts of her fans, but her pictures are also becoming quite viral on social media. 

2. Caption

Caption
2/5

Sharing these pictures on Instagram, Rashi wrote in the caption - Love calls for red..!. The actress has done very light makeup with a yellow saree. Also, open hair and matching earrings are making her look even more stunning. 

3. Career

Career
3/5

Raashi Khanna started her acting career with South Industry. Raashi worked with actor John Abraham in the 2013 film Madras Cafe. Apart from this, she has also appeared in Disney Plus Hotstar's web series Rudra with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan.

4. Education

Education
4/5

Raashi Khanna grew up in Delhi, she was born on 30 November 1990. Her father Raj Khanna is an employee of Metro Sales Corporation and her mother Sarita Khanna is a housewife.

5. Farzi

Farzi
5/5

Raashii Khanna has played the role of a government official in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series 'Farzi'

