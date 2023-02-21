Inside pics of Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s palatial home worth Rs 5000 crore with pool, gymnasium

Businessman Anil Ambani is married to former actress Tina Ambani and he has two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.
Businessman Anil Ambani is the younger brother of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and is chairman of Reliance Group. Anil Ambani was once the six richest person in the world but he us facing a financial crisis for the fast few years.
Let's take a look at inside pictures of Anil Ambani's home.
1. Anil Ambani house size, location and other details
Anil Ambani’s residence is situated in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The property is spread over an area of 16,000 square feet and has a helipad too. The property also has open swimming pool and gymnasium.
2. Anil Ambani house price
Anil Ambani’s luxury home is the third most expensive homes in Mumbai and it is valued at around Rs 5,000 crore. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia is valued at over Rs 15,000 crores.
3. Anil Ambani residence: Interiors
The interiors of Anil Ambani’s house have been designed by experts from overseas. The house has sprawling rooms equipped with well-crafted sofa sets, recliners and expensive ceiling lights.
4. Anil Ambani home floors
Anil Ambani residence is a 17-storey structure and it provides a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.