In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit

Check out the pictures of Sunny Leone in a cropped silk shirt teamed with a blue short pencil skirt.
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who often makes her fans go crazy with her fashion sense recently, dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle in a cropped silk shirt teamed with a blue short pencil skirt. The pictures of the actress is going viral on social media.
1. Sunny Leone's looks chic
Sunny picked a stunning cropped silk shirt teamed with a blue short pencil skir from the designer houses Trazenie and Sazo.
2. Sunny Leone's skirt-top set
Her cropped silk shirt features full sleeves, buttons lining the torso and a knot detail above the waist. Baring her midriff, she further teamed it with a blue short pencil skirt.
3. Sunny Leone's accessories
The diva accessorised her look in silver hoop earrings and nude stilettos.
4. Sunny Leone's hairdo
Sunny, styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she posed for the pictures
5. Sunny Leone's makeup
For glam picks, she did pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick.