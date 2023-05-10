Search icon
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit

Check out the pictures of Sunny Leone in a cropped silk shirt teamed with a blue short pencil skirt.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 10, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who often makes her fans go crazy with her fashion sense recently, dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle in a cropped silk shirt teamed with a blue short pencil skirt. The pictures of the actress is going viral on social media.

1. Sunny Leone's looks chic

Sunny Leone's looks chic
1/5

Sunny picked a stunning cropped silk shirt teamed with a blue short pencil skir from the designer houses Trazenie and Sazo. 

 

 

2. Sunny Leone's skirt-top set

Sunny Leone's skirt-top set
2/5

Her cropped silk shirt features full sleeves, buttons lining the torso and a knot detail above the waist. Baring her midriff, she further teamed it with a blue short pencil skirt.

3. Sunny Leone's accessories

Sunny Leone's accessories
3/5

The diva accessorised her look in silver hoop earrings and nude stilettos.

 

4. Sunny Leone's hairdo

Sunny Leone's hairdo
4/5

Sunny, styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, wore her tresses into a clean ponytail as she posed for the pictures

5. Sunny Leone's makeup

Sunny Leone's makeup
5/5

For glam picks, she did pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick.

