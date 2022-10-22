Diwali 2022: From Janhvi Kapoor's green lehenga to Rakul Preet Singh's co-ord set, outfits to take inspiration from

Recently, Bollywood actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others have sported sexy lehengas, sarees, and co-ord sets, among other outfits.

The festive season is here, and if you're tired of wearing the same old outfits, look to Bollywood divas for fashion inspiration. Recently, they have sported sexy lehengas, sarees, and co-ord sets, among other outfits.

1. Janhvi Kapoor's green lehenga

1/5 Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a sexy green lehenga that accentuates her curves. Her attire is beautifully embellished.

2. Sara Ali Khan's golden lehenga

2/5 Sara Ali Khan wore a stunning golden lehenga at Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash.

3. Athiya Shetty's blue saree

3/5 If a saree is something you want to go for, then amp it up by choosing a different colour. Athiya here is wearing a pretty blue saree with a designer pallu.

4. Ananya Panday's black co-ord set

4/5 Ananya Panday in these pictures can be seen wearing a black co-ord set with a cape-like part.

5. Rakul Preet Singh's bikini top and flared pants