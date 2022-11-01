Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore

Today, we have come up with some wonderful places, which you can include in your travel list this winter.
There are many beautiful places to visit in India and winter is the perfect time to explore beautiful places and their mesmerizing views. If you are planning a fun trip this winter and wondering where to visit, then you can visit these places which are also budget-friendly.
1. Gulmarg, Kashmir
Gulmarg is one of the most favorite places for tourists in winter. In winter there is only snow all around. The snow-frozen lake and pine trees enthrall the tourists. After coming here, you can enjoy skiing and snowboarding. And if you are fond of doing adventure then cable ride can be a good option for you. Bollywood is also crazy about the beauty of Gulmarg, many films like Haider, Fitoor, and Raazi have been shot here.
2. Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh
Located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, It is also called mini Switzerland. Mountains, waterfalls, open fields, and flowing rivers add to the beauty of the place. You can also visit Subhash Baoli, Barkota Hills, and Panchpula. Dalhousie's trip can be one of the most memorable moments of your life.
3. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
It is not suitable to visit Jaisalmer in summer but in winter this place attracts tourists. During winter lakhs of tourists go there for their holidays. Here you can try camping, parasailing, quad biking, and dune bashing in the desert. Jaisalmer Fort, Thar Heritage Museum, Jain Temple, Nathmal Ki Haveli, Gadisar Lake, etc. can also be visited. And yes, don't forget to enjoy the Dajets Safari.
4. Munnar, Kerala
Although the weather of Munnar remains pleasant for twelve months of the year, but going there in winter is a different fun. Munnar is also known as Kashmir of South India. It is also included in the list of the best honeymoon spots in India. House boating, tea gardens, Wonderla Amusement Park, Kochi Fort, and Ganapati Temple attract tourists there.
5. Auli, Uttarakhand
Located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Auli is one of the most beautiful skiing destinations in the country. Adventure-loving tourists come here in lakhs every year. Every year Uttarakhand Tourism Department organizes Winter Sports Competition here, which you can also be a part of. From here you can enjoy the views of Nanda Devi, Mana Parvat, and Kamat Parvat.