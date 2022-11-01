Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore

Today, we have come up with some wonderful places, which you can include in your travel list this winter.

There are many beautiful places to visit in India and winter is the perfect time to explore beautiful places and their mesmerizing views. If you are planning a fun trip this winter and wondering where to visit, then you can visit these places which are also budget-friendly.

Today, we have come up with some wonderful places, which you can include in your travel list.